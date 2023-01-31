Michael Edward Hunter

Nov. 24, 1950 - Jan. 26, 2023

Michael Edward Hunter passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, Jan. 26, 2023, at the age of 72. Michael was born Nov. 24, 1950 and was raised in Skaneateles, NY.

Beloved father, grandfather and brother, Mike was an avid water skier and downhill skier. In his later years Mike most enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Michael earned a degree in philosophy from Potsdam.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Robert Neil Hunter and Louise (Basel) Hunter, sister, Neilia Hunter Biden, niece, Naomi Biden and nephew, Beau Biden.

Surviving are his daughter, Marren Felter (Gregory); two grandchildren: Gillian Grace and Gregory Robert; brother, John (Nancy) Hunter; brother-in-law, President Joseph R. Biden; nephews: Hunter Biden (Melissa) and Jason Hunter (Samantha); niece, Jessica Hunter (Anthony); as well as great-nephews and great-nieces.

Calling hours will be held at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021 on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your local SPCA.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.