Michael Edward O'Hora

AUBURN - Michael Edward O'Hora, 76, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2022 comforted by his daughters, Marylyn and Margaret, and his companion, Patrice Mancini.

Michael was born in Auburn, NY, the middle child of Edward and Stella (Kott) O'Hora. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School, attended Auburn (Cayuga) Community College, and over the years, took courses in food service operations and management.

As a young entrepreneur in the 1970s, Michael assumed control of the family business, Eddie's Restaurant (formerly Eddie's Fish Fry, est. 1937), which he operated with his wife, Maureen, for almost twenty years. Specializing in seafood, Eddie's boasted a menu of house-made items from freshly-baked rolls and pies to hand-battered fish, clam chowder, and coleslaw. Michael also operated E.J. O'Hara's Irish Pub until the late 1980s.

As a champion of small businesses with strong roots in Auburn, Michael was the voters' choice to represent the Towns of Fleming and Scipio on the Cayuga County Legislature beginning in 1990. Later, Michael worked as an Assessor for the Town of Fleming and ran for NY State Assembly in 1992.

After shuttering Eddie's, Michael briefly operated a Deli on Chapman Avenue, and bought and sold restaurant equipment around upstate New York. In retirement, he volunteered with the SCAT Van and Unity House and spent several winters in Naples, FL, fishing and enjoying the company of relatives there.

Michael was predeceased by his wife, Maureen Bannon; sister, Maureen Patterson; his parents; and many beloved friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Melinda Fitzpatrick of Naples, FL; and his daughters Marylyn O'Hora Uhnak of Geneva and Margaret K. O'Hora of Washington, DC.

In his memory, please support a locally-owned business. Memorial donations may be made to Unity House of Cayuga County. Details regarding a memorial service for Michael will be posted at https://www.whitechapelfh.com when they are finalized.