Michael F. Murphy

FAIR HAVEN — Michael F. Murphy, "Murph," also known as "Bonz," passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home in Fair Haven. He was born in Syracuse, son of Harry Murphy, and Joyce (Snyder) Murphy.

Murph was varsity soccer goalie from freshman year to senior year of high school. He was a member of the Held Hostage Band, music was a huge part of his life. He was also a career beekeeper for Wes Collier Farms. He loved to fish, and was an avid outdoorsman. And loved spending time with his friends and family. After high school he attended the Navy.

He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce (Snyder) Murphy, and brother, Martin Murphy aka Bigfoot.

Survived by his daughter, Shannon Murphy Stevens; father, Harry Murphy; sisters: Sharon (Peter) Krais, Christine Murphy, Sue Bloomfield, Maureen (Nicholas) Murphy Tihy, and Mary Murphy; brother, Matthew Murphy; grandchildren: Skyler, Isaiah and Sophia; as well as several nieces and nephews; good family friends, Lori and Richard Hickman; and daughters: Tiffani Hickman, Lindsay Hickman, and, Cassandra Hickman; as well as his fellow band members.