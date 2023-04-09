Michael F. Sierzega

Nov. 1, 1948 - April 2, 2023

NILES - Michael F. Sierzega, 74, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 peacefully at home after a long battle with lung disease.

Michael was born on November 1, 1948, to Casmir and Helen Sierzega, but lovingly raised by John and Madeline O'Brien of Niles, NY.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Sandra; children Corey (April) Sierzega of Locke, NY, Kristy (Dale) Barhite of Mount Juliet, TN; grandchildren Gracelyn and Ethan Barhite of Mount Juliet, TN; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Wilma Grinnell of Moravia, NY; siblings Barb (Mike) Poisson of Bradenton, FL, Esther (Stanley) Brock of Skaneateles, NY, Betty Edmunds of Auburn, NY, and Patricia O'Brien of Lady Lake, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from Moravia Central School and worked for over 40 years at Creative Electric, Inc. in Auburn, NY. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing.

Michael was a hard-working, generous, and wonderful son, brother, husband, father and friend. He will be sadly missed and affectionately remembered for his sense of humor, great smile, fast cars and precise marksmanship.

To honor Michael's wishes, there will be no services held. Memorial contributions in Michael's name can be made to the organization of your choice. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.