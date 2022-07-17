Michael Hlywa

AUBURN - Michael Hlywa, 86, of Auburn, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. Mike was a native of Petna, Poland, the youngest son of the late Peter and Antoinette Lepak Hlywa. He immigrated to the United States in October of 1947. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was discharged in 1959. He was retired from New Process Gear, and prior to that had worked at ALCO. He was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church. He enjoyed golf, the New York Mets and Syracuse University Sports.

Mike is survived by his children Susan (David) Salvage of Boston, MA, Michael (Cindy) Hlywa of Jamesville, NY and Stephen Hlywa of Belvedere, IL; his grandchildren Connor and Sean Hlywa, and Ryan and Emerson Kate Salvage, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Becker Hlywa in 2012; infant son, Kenneth Hlywa; his sisters Mary Fedyshyn and Anna Kinal and his brothers William, Andrew and Metro Hlywa.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 AM, Tuesday in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Monday from 4 to 7 PM at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St.

