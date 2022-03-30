 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael 'Inky' J. Goyette

Michael 'Inky' J. Goyette

CATO — Michael "Inky" J. Goyette, 65, of Cato, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in Syracuse, son of the late Henry J. Goyette, and Arelene F. (Root) Goyette.

He enjoyed barbecuing, gardening, and being outdoors. Prior to retirement he was a tree trimmer for IBEW local 1249.

Survived by his daughter, Amber (Joshua) Dean, of Cato; sons: Joshua (Nicole) Goyette, of Cato, and Ryan (Amber Van Luven) Goyette, of Throop; brothers: Gary Goyette, of Cato, Mark (Lauri) Goyette, of FL, Tom (Sharon) Goyette, of Cato, and Jerry (Lauri) Goyette, of Cato; sister, Terri (Russ) Berkeley, of Binghamton; grandchildren: Brayden, Tyler, and Delanie Goyette; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. Family and friends are invited to the Cato American Legion following military honors. www.catoredcreek.com

