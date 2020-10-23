 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael J. Adamus

Michael J. Adamus

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael J. Adamus

Michael J. Adamus

Sept. 20, 1949 — Oct. 16, 2020

SYRACUSE — Michael J. Adamus, 71, a former resident of Cayuga, NY passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 in Syracuse, NY.

The son of the late E. John and Esther R. Adamus, brother of Edmund J. Adamus, Jr. Michael was a bird carver.

Memorial contributions can be remembered to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the charity of one's choice.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Lake View Cemetery, Cayuga, NY.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The 15 most baby boomer-dominant housing markets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News