Michael J. Becker

Nov. 24, 1952 – June 9, 2021

AUBURN - Michael Joseph "Mike" Becker, 68, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike battled with several serious medical issues over the last decade and, despite the challenges, he always displayed tremendous courage and determination to keep going with a smile. Mike remained strong and fought a good fight right up until his soul left this earth.

Mike was born in Auburn to the late Mary E. "Chuz" and John "Jack" Becker. He was raised in the beautiful lakeside Village of Union Springs and was a graduate of Union Springs Central School where he was a star athlete on the high school basketball and baseball teams.

Mike was a true patriot and took great pride in being a founding member of the Sons of The American Legion Chapter at the Walter T. Conley American Legion Post #1107, in Union Springs. He loved telling stories about the early years of the SAL Chapter with the younger sons and they would always compare membership cards when the new ones came in. Mike was always proud that his card had the most years on it! Mike's Irish Heritage was also a big part of his life; he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn where he spent a lot of time in recent years developing new friendships and rekindling old ones.