Michael J. Ianiri Jr.

AUBURN - Michael J. Ianiri Jr., 48, of Auburn, passed away early Thursday morning, May 12, 2022 , after a brief illness at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Michael and Carol (Tkacz) Ianiri and had been a life resident. Mike was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1992.

He was always a hard worker, whether it was a stockman, wood worker, team leader at Nucor. Mike more recently was working as a bartender at Snapper's Tavern in Auburn. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for family and friends and made the best pierogi's, this side of Pulaski Street.

Mike, just like St. Francis, had a love for animals and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. Mike always put others first. He cherished the times spent with family and friends. Mike will forever be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, infectious smile, warm hearted laugh and one of the kindest, gentlest souls here on earth.

Mike leaves behind his wife Mindy; children Michael and Mason Ianiri; parents, Michael and Carol Ianiri; sister Katherine (Paul) Applebee; nephew Brody; father and mother-in-law Donny and Mariann Sharra; brother-in-law DJ Sharra; his beloved godmother Mary Ann (Frank) Turek; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Tkacz and Alphonso and Frances Ianiri, and godfather David DeChick.

A calling hour will be held this Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with his Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., all inside of St. Hyacinth's Church, Pulaski St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to either the SPCA or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

"Life is a test. If God answers your prayers, he is increasing your faith. If he delays, he is increasing your patience. If he does not answer . . . he has something better for you." Quote by SharifahNor