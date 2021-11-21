Michael J. Padula

July 3, 1958 - Nov. 17, 2021

AUBURN - Michael J. Padula, 63, the husband of Lynda (Johnson) Padula of Auburn, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Rochester General Hospital. A life resident of Auburn, Michael was born July 3, 1958 the son of the late Dominick Rocco and Joan B. (Lukowski) Padula.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1976 and employed as a truck driver for numerous companies, most recently MBI in Clifton Springs. Mike enjoyed people and was a servant to the community, volunteering with the Tomato Fest as Co-Chair for many years. He was employed at CAP (Community Action Program) as a heating technician, where he actively supported their "Taste of Community" by selling the most tickets year after year, even after his employment with CAP ended.

Mike was a member of the Auburn Elks Lodge 474, the SK Post of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and a Fourth Degree with the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his loving wife Lynda; he is survived by three brothers, Bob Padula (Ann) of Auburn, Stephen Padula (Cheryl) of Washington and Chuck Padula (Wanda) of Pennellville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted Tuesday, prior to mass form 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the church. Contributions may be made in memory of Mike to: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn; Operation Enduring Gratitude, 47 Market Street, Auburn; or the Elks State Major Project-Cerebral Palsy, 314 State Street, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.