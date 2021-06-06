Michael J. St. Martin

Surviving are his son Ethan M. St. Martin; his parents Stephen St. Martin and Christine St. Martin; two sisters, Sarah Clarcq and Emiley St. Martin; four brothers, Stephen St. Martin, Jr., Joshua St. Martin, Matthew St. Martin and Jeremy St. Martin; paternal grandmother Rose Ann Barnett; and maternal grandmother Dianne Szczupakowski.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge. Private graveside services will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. Contributions may be made in care of Matthew St. Martin, Esq., 605 Mason St., Newark, NY 14513 to establish a trust fund to benefit Ethan.