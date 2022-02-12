Michael J. Wilson

UNION SPRINGS — Michael J. Wilson, of Union Springs, passed away Feb. 4, 2022 with his brother and sister-in-law by his side.

Mike lived an eventful life to its fullest and with no regrets. With his work as a lineman, he was able to travel much of the country and had interesting and colorful tales to tell from those travels.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Homer and Carolyn Wilson, sisters, Laurie and Shawnee. He is survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law, Dann and Donna Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike will be missed by all, but like he said many times, now he is "On the road again…"