 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael J. Wilson

  • 0
Michael J. Wilson

Michael J. Wilson

UNION SPRINGS — Michael J. Wilson, of Union Springs, passed away Feb. 4, 2022 with his brother and sister-in-law by his side.

Mike lived an eventful life to its fullest and with no regrets. With his work as a lineman, he was able to travel much of the country and had interesting and colorful tales to tell from those travels.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Homer and Carolyn Wilson, sisters, Laurie and Shawnee. He is survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law, Dann and Donna Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike will be missed by all, but like he said many times, now he is "On the road again…"

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News