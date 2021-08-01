Michael Josephh Patrick Holmes

Michael Joseph Patrick Holmes
May 8, 1949 - July 24, 2021
UNION SPRINGS - Michael Joseph Patrick Holmes passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born May 8, 1949, in Omaha, NE. He was the son of the late Matthew and Mary (Kottage) Holmes.
He is survived by the love of his life, Meta Riester; his only child, Emily (Christopher) Vercelloni; his grandson, Alexander Joseph Ruston; his brothers Matthew Holmes and Peter (Judy) Holmes; his sisters Carolyn (Gary) Corbett, Mary Sue Kelly, and twin sister, Patricia Dodd; and to many nieces and nephews, he was their beloved "Uncle Mike".
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Barbara (Edmond) Martin, and their son, Michael. He is also predeceased by in-laws, Beverly Holmes, Mary Holmes, Rocky Kelly, and Will Jones.
Michael belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 267 (now Local 81), which sent him on jobs across NY and neighboring states. He used these skills to help friends and family as well. When not working, he enjoyed golfing, baseball, fishing, and gambling. He loved to eat at local diners and would show up at anyone's house for a cup of good coffee. Above all, Michael loved spending time with his only grandson, Alex. He attended all his sporting events and watched with delight.
Despite many health challenges, Michael was a fighter until the end. When he finally passed, he was at peace with the Lord.
Kindly join us on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to celebrate Michael's life at St. Patrick's Church, 216 N. Lowell Ave in Syracuse, at 10:00 a.m.
Please direct contributions to Edward J. Ryan and Son Funeral Home to offset the costs of the funeral.