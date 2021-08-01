Michael Josephh Patrick Holmes

Michael Joseph Patrick Holmes

May 8, 1949 - July 24, 2021

UNION SPRINGS - Michael Joseph Patrick Holmes passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born May 8, 1949, in Omaha, NE. He was the son of the late Matthew and Mary (Kottage) Holmes.

He is survived by the love of his life, Meta Riester; his only child, Emily (Christopher) Vercelloni; his grandson, Alexander Joseph Ruston; his brothers Matthew Holmes and Peter (Judy) Holmes; his sisters Carolyn (Gary) Corbett, Mary Sue Kelly, and twin sister, Patricia Dodd; and to many nieces and nephews, he was their beloved "Uncle Mike".

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Barbara (Edmond) Martin, and their son, Michael. He is also predeceased by in-laws, Beverly Holmes, Mary Holmes, Rocky Kelly, and Will Jones.