Michael Kuczek

BALDWINSVILLE — Michael Kuczek, 68, of Baldwinsville and originally from Auburn, passed away on Saturday at home.

Mike (Bubba) spent most of his adult life in Baldwinsville, where he raised his family and worked for Miller Brewery and VDI. He was stubborn, spirited, intelligent and funny. He was on many people's list as their favorite drinking buddy or the person to go out around the town with. Mike loved bowling, playing darts, watching television and following sports, especially the Raiders. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family, friends and dog, Emme.

Mike was predeceased by both his parents, Josephine and Andrew Kuczek, and his granddaughters, Adelyne and Baylie.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Beverly (Feneck); his daughters: Stacey (Bill) Mabe, Kelly (Gigi) Meyers; son, Michael (Jenilee) Kuczek, Jr.; six grandchildren: Nicholas, Alison, McKenna, Peyton, Teagan and Daxton; two great-grandchildren: Landon and Nevaeh; siblings: Mary Ann Kuczek, Andrew (Helen) Kuczek, Joni Kuczek, Stephen Kuczek, David (Patty) Kuczek; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Anne Surber, Patricia (Tom) Weston, Debbie (Ike) Bouse; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends, including his dearest friend of all Dan Davies.