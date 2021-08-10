Michael L. Wilson

AUBURN — Michael L. Wilson, 54, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Michael was born in Auburn, the son of Cornelius, Sr., and Vera M. Wilson. Michael was an avid portrait artist and musician; his instrument of choice was the electric guitar and he aspired to be the lead guitarist in a touring rock band.

His lighthearted nature made him an engaging conversationalist; he touched all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Michael A. Wilson-Mahunik, Jr.; grandchildren: Jazmine Mahunik, Nevaeh Jordan-Mahunik, and Mason Wright; six siblings: Christine Brown, Dorothy, Marvin, Christopher, Darrick, and Kenneth; several nieces, nephews; as well as numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Cornelius, Sr., and Vera M. Wilson; siblings, Katrina Reddick, Helen Harris, Cornelius, Jr., and Loretta.

A graveside services will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.