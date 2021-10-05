Michael Louis Trani

Mike had a wonderful love, hate relationship with cars. He had several friends who he devoted many hours helping. His first job was at the American Bridge Company in Gary and he lived there a few years after his parents moved to Philadelphia. In 1965 he joined the Marine Reserve and served until 1972. He moved to Philly in 1967 and worked, first as an insurance agent and then as a truck driver for Glasco in Glenside, PA. His father died in 1978 and he then worked for yet another trucking company until about 1988 when his mother relocated to Skaneateles, NY.

Mike had an incredibly tender heart and loved his cats and all his sisters' dogs. His cat Hickory died in January and his heart was broken. He suffered from several illnesses which in the end caused him great discomfort. He suffered a broken hip on July 25, 2021 and never recovered.

He is survived by two sisters: Mary Jane and Margaret Ann Lowell. His younger brother, Martin died in 2002. The death of his beloved mother in March 2017 troubled him greatly. He asked for her often while he was in hospital. He leaves a brother-in-law, Jonathan Lowell, M.D.; his nieces: Jane Ann Lowell, M.D. (Derek Poirier), Julie Lowell, Ph.D. (Tim Collins), Suzanne Marchelewicz (Paul) and Sara Dunn (Patrick); and one nephew, Sean Trani (Somer); and nine grand-nephews; and five grand-nieces. He is also survived by four loving dogs: Stella, Sarge, Thunder and Thor.