Michael M. Gavigan

AUBURN - Michael M. Gavigan, 47, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Waukegan, IL, the son of Michael Gavigan and the late Christine Miller. Michael grew up in Lake Zurich, IL and attended Illinois State University and residing in Florida until meeting the love of his life, Andrea, and relocated in the Auburn area.

Michael worked in the golf industry while living in the Naples/Fort Myers area. He was an avid golfer and member of the Owasco Golf and Country Club.

Together with his wife, they owned and operated A & M Catering, servicing Emerson Park for several years. Michael was an avid athlete, counting completing the Chicago Marathon among his accomplishments. True to his roots, Michael was Bears and Notre Dame fan until the end.

Above everything, Michael loved and adored his children Finley and Hudson. He enjoyed taking his boys for golf cart rides and his specialty, throwing the kids in the pool.

Michael was extremely kind, sincere and genuine. Always bringing smiles and positive energy to everything he did. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea (Crowley) Gavigan of Auburn; two beloved sons, Finley and Hudson Gavigan; his father, Michael Gavigan and step-mother Kim; his in-laws, Dale and Ann (Palmieri) Crowley; three sisters, Michelle (Jeff) Anderson, their children: Reilly, McKenzie, Brady, Jessie (Alex) Miller and their children Jessandria and Raymond, Kira Gavigan; sister-in-law, Danielle Crowley-Kellogg and fiance Tim Murphy, her daughter, Victoria; maternal grandmother, Sharon Crowley; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends; and his beloved canine friend, Archie.

He was predeceased by his mother, Christine (Martin) Miller and stepfather, Raymond Miller.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, 95 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Michael's Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the American Heart Assoc. at www.heart.org/donate.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is serving the family.