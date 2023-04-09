Michael 'Mike' Byrne Fronce

Sept. 10, 1960 - March 31, 2023

CAPE CORAL, FL - Michael "Mike" Byrne Fronce, 62, died unexpectedly of a stroke on March 31, 2023, in Fort Meyers, FL.

He was born in St. Jerome's Hospital, Batavia, NY, on September 10, 1960, to Dorothy and Robert B. Fronce, Jr.

Mike grew up in the Village of Cayuga - a short walk up the hill from the lake. Mike had many siblings and friends who filled his days in the neighborhood playing kick-the-can, tag, baseball, softball and chestnut wars. Red Cross swimming lessons were taken at a young age, and Mike was a strong swimmer. Winters had plenty of downhill sledding - both in front of the family home and at the big hill leading down to Cayuga Elementary School.

Mike also enjoyed overnight trips to the camp of his maternal grandparents, James and Anne Sroczyk, on Owasco Lake. These adventures included roasting marshmallows around the campfire, frog catching in the creek, swinging in the hammock, watching chipmunks, walking through the woods, building up "The Rock Pile", lunches on the beach, boat rides and swimming - all in the company of his loving siblings, parents and grandparents. Mike was an Altar Server at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cayuga. He was also active in scouting - a Cub Scout, achieving his Webelos Badge, and a Boy Scout.

Mike graduated from Union Springs Central School in 1978. He received an Associate's degree in Accounting from Cayuga Community College where he was listed in the 1979-80 "Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges". Mike earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oklahoma in 1986, where he was elected Secretary of the Omicron Phi Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon International Fraternity. After college, Mike worked in hotel management in the Virgin Islands - enjoying his love of the water, the beaches and open air.

Mike married Dr. Diane Hollenbeck, DVM, on July 11, 1992. They followed their dream and moved to Florida, settling in Cape Coral, where he started his accounting business, The Daily Accountant. Mike enjoyed annual summer trips to Galway Lake, NY, with Diane and their daughter, Caitlin. Mike was very proud of Caitlin and looking forward to seeing her graduate from Georgetown University with her MBA this May.

Mike was a communicant of St. Andrew Church in Cape Coral, and he assisted with the Pepsi booths at the St. Andrew Festival.

Mike was a kind and compassionate soul, and he was always willing to help anyone with anything. He was an animal lover, with he and Diane rescuing many cats and dogs over the years. He had a "green thumb" and was especially talented at gardening and landscaping. He took great pride in his annual Christmas light display.

In addition to his wife, daughter and parents, Mike is survived by his eight siblings, Odetta Howard, Stuart, FL, Marilyn (Doug) Bower, Union Springs, NY, Richard (Lisa ) Fronce, Bobbe (Dan) Brooks and Donna Schafer, all of Auburn, NY, Gabrielle Fronce, Leesburg, VA, Marianne Wilson, Washington, DC, and Sean (Lauren) Fronce of Royal Oak, MI; in addition to many nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews.

Mike was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, James and Anne Sroczyk; paternal grandparents, Robert B. (Helen) Fronce, Sr. and Helen Anton; his niece, Sophia F. Brooks; and loyal Golden Retriever, Casey.

A memorial gathering was held in Cape Coral, FL at Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services. Mike was cremated, and his ashes will be released at Galway Lake. A summer Celebration of Life is planned in the Finger Lakes.

Donations, in Mike's honor, can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY (flspcaofcny.org).