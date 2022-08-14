Michael 'Mike' Eric Dennison

May 14, 1965 - Aug. 7, 2022

AUBURN - On August 7, 2022, heaven got a new angel, Michael "Mike" Eric Dennison.

Mike is survived by his loving parents, Bert "Jerry" and Ursula "Uschi" Dennison of Tyler, TX; his bossy but caring sister, Andrea "Andi" Price; and his pal and brother-in-law, Arthur "Art" Price of Auburn; his two nephews Nick Price of Syracuse and Chris (Elizabeth) Price of Deptford, NJ; his beloved dog, Oprah, who was his constant companion and adored him.

Mike was born on May 14, 1965 in Stillwater, OK and lived in various places in Oklahoma and Texas. Most recently, he moved to Auburn, NY in 2019 to be closer to his sister and family. Mike was a friend to all and always had a kind word to say. He loved watching his New York sports teams especially in hockey, football, and baseball. Mike loved movies, the scary ones, being his favorites, and loved listening to rock music, especially heavy metal. He enjoyed going to garage sales and haggling for great bargains.

Calling hours are this Sunday (today), August 14 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A graveside service will be held Monday morning, August 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Mike will be dearly missed by his friends and family and the world will be less bright without him. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone in Mike's memory.