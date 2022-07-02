Michael Milo Mosley, Sr.

June 19, 1965 - June 26, 2022

AUBURN — Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Michael Milo Mosley, Sr., 57, of Auburn on June 26, 2022. Michael was born in Auburn on June 19, 1965 to his beloved parents, the late James Michael Mosley, Sr. and Laureene (Drown) Mosley of Cayuga.

Michael worked at Cayuga County 911 for many years and loved his job, his community and his 911 family. He took great pride in knowing that his work and dedication helped those in need and supported his brothers and sisters in law and fire. Michael also loved his children; he was proud of their accomplishments and took joy in watching them become young men.

He leaves behind his four sons: Michael Milo, Jr., of Buffalo, NY, Zachary Laurence, Trevor William and Logan Richard, all of Auburn; his two loving brothers: Christopher James and his wife, MJ, and James Michael, Jr., both of Auburn, whose compassionate care for Michael in his last few years will be forever appreciated; he is also survived by his aunt, Dawn Rindfleisch, of Auburn; his aunt and uncle, Linda and Lawrence Drown, of Benton, KY; many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Kellie Louise Mosley, of San Antonio, TX.

Though Michael was a private person, he was an important part of his family and community and his loss is deeply felt.

There will be no calling hours. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. His family asks that to honor Michael's memory have a good laugh now and again and to treasure every moment with your loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Volunteer Fire Department or the Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association of Cayuga County, Inc., 7445 County House Road, Auburn, NY 13021.