Michael P. Dolan

AUBURN — Michael P. Dolan, 49, son of the late William and Eileen "Snooky" Dolan, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at Crouse Hospital due to a very fast and aggressive form of cancer.

He was a life resident of Auburn and graduated at Auburn High School, Class of 1991. In the mid-90s, Mike served our country honorably in the Army.

Until recent illness, Mike had been employed by Wegmans for more than 17 years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and would get together for football Sundays with his Cowboys family at Denny and Mary Quinn's household. Mike enjoyed spending time outside with his dogs, Bailey and Bear, friends and family. Mike also loved attending concerts, and always had a talent for finding the mosh pits.

Mike's infectious smile and baby blue eyes always seemed to lift your spirits when you were in his presence. He was known for being the life of the party, and he lived every single day to the fullest. Mike was known to be the master of nicknames as he created various nicknames for every person in his life. Some examples were Boo, Whitey, Carlos, Uma, Liti, Moomie, KD, Fudgy, Mama,Lou Lou, Rocko, etc. He also had many nicknames himself, some being Dole, Doledog, Mr. Fly, Mr. Mikester, Kevin, Mick, Doledog69, Dolan, etc.

Mike is survived by his best friend, longtime girlfriend and recent wife, Kristen (Heiselman) Dolan, of Auburn; and his three stepchildren who he loved as his own: Dan, Zach, and Emma. He is also survived by his brother, Jeffery (Amy) Dolan; and their children: Carly and twins Maggie and Kevin Dolan; as well as several other relatives and close friends.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Auburn Recreational Facility on Franklin Street Road, 1 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Mike's memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021.