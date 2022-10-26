Oct. 26, 1949—Oct. 19, 2022

AUBURN — Michael P. Kuhfta III, 72, of Clark Street Road, passed away Oct. 19, 2022 at his home. Born Oct. 26, 1949 in Auburn, Mike was the son of the late Michael P. II and Anna (Derring) Kuhfta.

He was a graduate of Union Springs High School and was a veteran having served with the United States Army. Mike did construction for many years prior to being employed for 10 years with Bimbo Bakeries. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, a member of the SK Post 1324 of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Lodge No. 96.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed fishing on Cayuga Lake, hunting and carving decorative ducks out of wood.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Mary Wilson Kuhfta; daughter, Michelle Kuhfta, of Auburn; stepdaughters: Beth Kuzia (Kevin), of CT and Sheri Doell (Peter), of Seneca Falls; stepson, Vincent Hoadley (Rachael), of Cayuga; one sister, Joan Crane, of Union Springs; one niece; and several grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mass to be offered Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.