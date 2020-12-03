Michael Rusin, Jr.

Mike was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1977. Upon graduation, he would serve our country honorably in the US Army as a combat engineer. He was currently employed at O.I. (Owens Illinois) in Sennett, where he worked for more than 40 years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman, spending most of his free time hunting and fishing. He also was a New York Giants football fan. This all pales in comparison to the love and affection that he had for his children and grandchildren. He cherished every opportunity that he was able to spend with them. Mike also shared a very special bond with his brother and best friend, Robert Rusin, whom he will continue to keep an eye on from above.