Michael "Scott" Slayton

July 14, 1960 - July 2, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Slayton announce that he slipped away from us on July 2, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1960. He grew up in Throop, NY and graduated from Port Byron Central High School in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Smith) Slayton and their three children: Amanda (Josh) Dennis, Bethany (Josh) Tanner, and Joshua Slayton; two granddaughters: Scarlett Dennis and Mia Tanner; his father, Raymond (Shirley) Slayton; mother, Roberta Slayton; sister, Judi (Dan) Tamburrino, brother, Robert (Marlene) Slayton; several nieces and nephews.

Scott started his own business, Magic Carpet Maintenance, which he operated for several years before finding and following his passion for computers.

He had a great sense of humor and contagious laugh. He enjoyed building complex model railroad layouts, four wheeling, traveling and spending time with his family.

Scott will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home in Port Byron followed by a private service for the immediate family.