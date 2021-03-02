Michael Scott Spadafore

June 22, 1979 - Feb. 22, 2021

SYRACUSE - Michael Scott Spadafore, 41, of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Born June 22, 1979, he is survived by his brother, Tim. Mike was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and grew up in Oswego, NY before moving to the Saratoga Springs area in 1995. He loved working at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, being active in the outdoors, particularly in nearby Lake George, and betting on horses at the Saratoga Race track. These last few years, Mike has showered his niece with gifts, and her yearly school photos were prominent in his apartment.

Mike's passion lied with his career with the DEC. What started as a part-time job doing fish counts in the nearby creeks, streams, and waterways turned into a career. When the opportunity arose to be a Mined Land Reclamation Specialist, Mike jumped and moved to Syracuse in a sort of homecoming. He was a student of Mine Site history and highly respected by the regulatory and private sector fields. Everyone remembers that great smile that he brought to his work, particularly when conducting a site inspection on a beautiful day. He was also meticulous with making sure his team was accurate in their recordings. He truly loved his work and loved his co-workers.