Michael Stephen Poorman
May 30, 1966 - May 22, 2021
AUBURN — Michael Stephen Poorman, 54, passed away suddenly on May 22, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Mike was born on May 30, 1966 in Auburn and lived his entire life in the Port Byron, Auburn and Skaneateles communities. A graduate of Port Byron schools, Mike established his company, Mike Poorman Contracting, in 1991 and devoted the next 30 years of his life to building custom homes, additions and renovations for properties in the area. Well known for his work on area lake homes, Mike had a keen eye for aesthetics and a meticulous attention to detail. He was very particular about the projects he and his crew created. His customers loved his work, and many became lifelong friends long after the original job was completed. Mike's generosity was legendary and unmatched. In 2006, in an effort to give back to Hospice of the Finger Lakes after his mother died, Mike threw together a charity golf tournament which quickly grew to become the Annual Mike Poorman Contracting Tournament for Hospice. Mike worked tirelessly on the project; the tournament raised tens of thousands of dollars every year, culminating in a 10-year total of nearly $150,000 raised for Hospice when he retired the tournament in 2016.
Mike created the Remembrance Courtyard at the Auburn location of Hospice of the Finger Lakes as a way for grieving families to remember their loved ones and raise more funds for the organization. He also donated his time and skills - and those of his fellow contractors and friends - as he organized "extreme makeovers" of the Auburn SPCA and Hospice to repair their facilities. Mike's greatest joy was his family, whom he loved deeply. He was immensely proud of his daughters and lived to spend time with them. No one planned more gatherings than Mike. He and his wife Linda made their home into a place for their family to gather and celebrate, and his happiest times were at the house with all of their kids gathered.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; his daughters: Katie and her fiance, John, of Albany, NY; Julia and her fiance, Michael, of Allenhurst, NJ; stepsons: Dan Brown, of Brooklyn, NY; Andrew Brown, of San Jose, CA; and Tim Brown and his fiance, Fraser, of Lincoln, RI. Mike is also mourned by his family, including siblings: Ron Poorman (Penny), Diane Jetty (Randy), Patrick Poorman of Port Byron and Don Poorman of Marcellus; several beloved nieces and nephews including his great niece, Chloe, with whom he had a special bond; in-laws: Bob and Anne Guzman, of Elmira, NY; Cathy and Mike Marshall, of Clay, NY and all their children including Stephanie Valletta and her daughter, Lilliana, who brought Mike great joy; the mother of his children, Ann Howley, of NJ and her extended family; and countless close friends, coworkers and peers who Mike loved like family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Eleanor, and two brothers, Randy and Roderic "Rick" Poorman. Per Mike's wishes there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in The United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. COVID guidelines and capacity restrictions will be in place. Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear a mask in church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike's memory to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to the Matthew House in Auburn.
Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.
Mike lived his life big and full of love. He would wish for everyone he loves to remember him fondly and to live their lives full of love as well.