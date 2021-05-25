Michael Stephen Poorman

Mike was born on May 30, 1966 in Auburn and lived his entire life in the Port Byron, Auburn and Skaneateles communities. A graduate of Port Byron schools, Mike established his company, Mike Poorman Contracting, in 1991 and devoted the next 30 years of his life to building custom homes, additions and renovations for properties in the area. Well known for his work on area lake homes, Mike had a keen eye for aesthetics and a meticulous attention to detail. He was very particular about the projects he and his crew created. His customers loved his work, and many became lifelong friends long after the original job was completed. Mike's generosity was legendary and unmatched. In 2006, in an effort to give back to Hospice of the Finger Lakes after his mother died, Mike threw together a charity golf tournament which quickly grew to become the Annual Mike Poorman Contracting Tournament for Hospice. Mike worked tirelessly on the project; the tournament raised tens of thousands of dollars every year, culminating in a 10-year total of nearly $150,000 raised for Hospice when he retired the tournament in 2016.