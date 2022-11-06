Michael T. 'Mickey' Plis

SCOTIA - Michael T. "Mickey" Plis, 61, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Scotia, NY.

Mickey was born in Auburn, the son of Matthew "Boss" and Anne (Yaworsky) Plis. He participated in the programs at the Comprehensive Training Center.

He moved to Schenectady in 1995 following the death of his mother to be with Tom and Jean Plis. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Syracuse University Fan. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Strike Force Bowling League in Schenectady.

Mickey is survived by his brothers Tom and Jean Plis of Glenville, NY, Jim and Karen Plis of Auburn; his sisters Margaret "Marnie" and Bill Brush of Chester, VA, and Joanne and Gary Coleman of Cumberland, RI; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Matthew "Boss" and Anne (Yaworsky) Plis.

Services were held for the family Saturday, November 5, 2022. Burial was in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Contributions in Mickey's memory would be appreciated to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia, NY 12302

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to plisfuneralhome.com.