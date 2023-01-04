Michael W. Panek

April 25, 1937 - Dec. 30, 2022

Michael W. Panek, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 30, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on April 25, 1937 in Auburn, NY to the late Edward J. and Mary (Marko) Panek.

Mike served four years in the U.S. Air Force near the end of the Korean War as an Air Traffic Control Operator. He retired as a trooper from the New York State Police where he worked in both the Auburn and Moravia barracks.

He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. He spent winters in Cocoa Beach, FL, and was an avid golfer belonging for many years to Highland Park Golf Club. He was a member of the New York State Police Benevolent Association, the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek Post 1324 American Legion, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan (Van Liew) Panek; daughter, Suzanne (John) Schumacher; son, Daniel (Charity) Panek; his granddaughter, the light of his life, Dr. Katherine Schumacher, MD; his sister, Sheila Wawro; brothers: Edward (Amy) Panek and Thomas (Dottie) Panek; his godson, Ryan Panek; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, William Panek, brother-in-law, Richard Wawro, his godson, Richy Wawro, and several aunts and uncles.

Calling hours for Mike will be at the Plis Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Panikhida service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Donations may be made in memory of Michael to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 28 Cross St., Auburn, NY 13021, or the NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30 Benefit Fund, 48 Howard St., Albany, NY 12207.

To leave a condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.