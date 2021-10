ANDOVER, KS — Michael William Simkulet, formerly of Skaneateles Falls, NY passed away Oct. 15, 2021. He was 69.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his three sons: William, Brian, and Jimmy; three sisters: Patricia Gaarde (Robert), Deborah Simkulet, and Connie Cornue; several nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.