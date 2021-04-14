Michael Yaremchuk

Nov. 16, 1926 - April 12, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Michael Yaremchuk, 94, the husband of the late E. Gloria Sampson Yaremchuck, of Weedsport, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 16, 1926 in Bismarck, ND, Michael was the son of the late Thomas and Anna Kaytor Yaremchuck.

He was a veteran of World War II having proudly served with the United States Navy. Following his faithful service, he was a member of the Clark-Heck Post 568 of the American Legion, the Sampson Boots, and a life member of the Fulton Elks. Michael enjoyed camping with the family and was employed for many years as a cook and chef for The Krebs of Skaneateles and retired from the Division of Youth in Auburn.

He is survived by three daughters: Lorraine Salisbury and her husband, Dean, of Oswego, Monica Miller, of Amherst and Elsie Davison and her husband, Ray, of Cato; many grandchildren and their spouses; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Michael was predeceased by an infant son, Roy Yaremchuk; brother, William and his wife, Virginia; grandson, Allen Salisbury; great-granddaughter, Ashley Sykes; and son-in-law, Jay Miller.