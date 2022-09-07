Michele L. Peck

PORT BYRON — Michele L. Peck, 62, formerly of Port Byron, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Oneida Extended Care Facility.

Michele was born in Auburn, the daughter of William Arthur and Cynthia (Cheeley) Wenzel. She was a graduate of the Port Byron School System.

Prior to her illness she worked as a home care nurse's aide in the Auburn area.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also was a wonderful babysitter, she just loved children and watching over their care.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven W. Peck; sister, Pamela Allred, of NC; sisters-in-law: Debbie and Susan Peck, of Port Byron; and nieces: Abigail and Grace Allred.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by brothers Arthur "Art" Wenzel, Elbridge Wenzel and John Wenzel.

In accordance with her and family wishes there will be no public calling or service.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Oneida Extended Care Facility, 5th floor Vent Unit, Oneida, NY 13421.