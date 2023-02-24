Michele Marie Montante

July 3, 1966 - Feb. 19, 2023

AUBURN — Michele Marie Montante, 56, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at her home. Born July 3, 1966 in Newark, NY, she is the daughter of Betty Cunningham Craw and the late David Craw.

Michele was employed as a CNA, most recently with The Commons on St. Anthony, a job she truly enjoyed. In her spare time, she loved camping, restaurants, traveling to the ocean and local lakes as well as in their own backyard, watching the hummingbirds and rabbits. Michele was a lover of all things including her favorite flowers; daffodils and carnations, and her two cats; Cuda and Sundae.

In addition to her mother, Betty, of Walworth, she is survived by her fiance, Richard Silcox, of Auburn; sister, Pam Decausemaker (Jerry), of Sodus Bay; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service to be offered Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.