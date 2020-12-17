Michele Moore

AUBURN — Michele "Micki" Moore, 73, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Micki was born in Syracuse and was a longtime resident of Central New York.

She retired from the NYS DMV after 30 years of service. In her spare time Micki enjoyed many happy hours with Scratcher on their Harley-Davidson and the company of all of her friends and family, human and feline, who she has, and will always have, an endless amount of love for.

Micki was predeceased by her husband, Phelps (Scratcher) Moore, mother, Elaine (DeLaunay) Thornton and father, James Thornton.

Micki is survived by her brother and wife, Michael and Marian Thornton; nephew, Christopher and wife, Amy and their children, Derek and Harmony; niece, Lynne Anne Thornton; best friend, Linda Barnes; and Micki's three beloved felines Lyra, M-it and Corra.

A private service will be held. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to the ASPCA or your favorite charity. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com