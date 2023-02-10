Michelle C. Zirbel-Ashley

March 11, 1960 - Feb. 7, 2023

GENOA — Michelle C. Zirbel-Ashley, 62, of Genoa, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born March 11, 1960 in Sodus, NY, she was a daughter of the late Fred Freary and Carol (Darling) Swartwood (Donald "Bucky" Swartwood), who survives her. Michelle attended Cayuga Community College and had worked in the security field at Borg Warner Automotive.

A true homemaker, Shelley was devoted to her family, especially her "littles" and she will be sorely missed by her many loved ones and friends.

In addition to her mother and step-father; she is survived by her children: Claude Zirbel, Jr., Kimberly Zirbel (Kevin Gulliver), and Joseph Zirbel (Kristy); grandchildren: Kenneth Zirbel, Lydia Wagner, Scarlett Zirbel, Jackson Zirbel, Kennedy Zirbel, Heather McGee, Calob Caulkins, Madison Jacob, Giorgio Orlando, Emma Smith, Dominick Clemons, Garrett Zirbel, Trenton Clemons, Natalie Zirbel, and Axel Zirbel; her siblings: Georgi Thayer (Phil), Phyllis Tanner (Bill Lake), Fred Freary (Yvonne Alger), Mike Frady (Jackie Tyrrell), Deborah Wheeler (Doug), and Donijo Swartwood (Joe Parks); her significant other, Bob Ward; long-time friend, June Kenyon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa. Friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. preceding the service.

Memorial contributions are graciously directed to the National Fibromyalgia Association (NFA) https://fmaware.org or to the Lupus Alliance of Upstate NY (http://www.lupusupstateny.org.