Michelle J. O'Neill

Oct. 16, 1971 - Feb. 9, 2021

UNION SPRINGS — Michelle J. O'Neill, 49, of Wheeler Road, Union Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Mrs. O'Neill was born in Syracuse on Oct. 16, 1971.

Michelle was employed with the Auburn school district, at Herman Avenue Elementary as a teachers aide for the last 19 years, a job she truly loved. If you had the pleasure to know Michelle, you knew that she was a kindhearted compassionate woman. She was devoted to and loved her God, Jehovah; as well as her family and friends.

Michelle is survived by her husband and best friend of eight years, Steve O'Neill; her children: Katherine (Oliver) Keller, of NC, Richard Kaye, of NC, and Riley Secor, of Union Springs; her grandson Jett Keller, who was her pride and joy; her mother, Gloria Swanson; her brothers: Mike Giblin and John Swanson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Michelle was predeceased by her father, Michael Giblin and her sister, Julie Besner.

Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand ...

Following Michelle's wishers, there will be no services held.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences for the family please visit www.whitecchapelfh.com