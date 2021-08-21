Michelle Lorraine Stephenson

Michelle aided in raising while also babysitting her nieces and nephews, plus numerous children of her friends. She wasn't just your normal sitter, she was a teacher that sang songs, told silly jokes, and she loved them all. You were blessed to have your child in her care. Michelle's favorite hobbies were playing with her dog, going to bingo, and her love and passion of cooking. She enjoyed large bonfires, the more the merrier, pleasing everyone with her famous recipes from appetizers to desserts! Michelle spoke freely without a filter, if she was mad, happy, or story telling. She also had a huge heart of gold, she helped anyone and everyone in need. Her house felt like home. No one ever left her house without a full belly, to-go containers in hand, and laughing over a last minute story.