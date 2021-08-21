Michelle Lorraine Stephenson
June 2, 1964 - Aug. 16, 2021
CAYUGA — Michelle Lorraine Stephenson, 57, of Cayuga, NY passed away Aug. 16, 2021.
Born June 2, 1964 in Auburn, NY, to her parents, MaryAnn Stephenson (d.1988) and Peter Daghita (d.2002).
Michelle was a graduate of Auburn High School and attended Auburn Community College. She worked at Auburn Correctional Facility, Tessy Plastics, TRW, and Austeel.
Michelle aided in raising while also babysitting her nieces and nephews, plus numerous children of her friends. She wasn't just your normal sitter, she was a teacher that sang songs, told silly jokes, and she loved them all. You were blessed to have your child in her care. Michelle's favorite hobbies were playing with her dog, going to bingo, and her love and passion of cooking. She enjoyed large bonfires, the more the merrier, pleasing everyone with her famous recipes from appetizers to desserts! Michelle spoke freely without a filter, if she was mad, happy, or story telling. She also had a huge heart of gold, she helped anyone and everyone in need. Her house felt like home. No one ever left her house without a full belly, to-go containers in hand, and laughing over a last minute story.
Michelle is survived by the love of her life, Dan Reynolds, and their fur-baby, Keno; her sisters: Connie (Shawn) Murray, of Riverview, FL, Diane (Mike) Merrill, of Temple,GA, Rosemary Stephenson, of Auburn, NY, Kimberly Stephenson, of Auburn, NY, Christina (Danny) Lamphier, of Inverness, FL; her aunt, Marge Forrest, of Riverview, FL; Dan's mother, Bertha (mama) Reynolds and all of the Reynolds family along with several nieces; nephews; and her close friend, Theresa (TC) Saverese and many other longtime friendships.
Besides her parents, Michelle was predeceased by her sister, Sherry Stephenson (2017).
Oceans of love and a Kiss on every wave until we meet again xoxo.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY.