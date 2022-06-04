Michelle Morris

SKANEATELES — Michelle Morris, devoted wife and mother, passed away on June 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Skaneateles, NY, Michelle's beautiful spirit will be missed by all that knew her.

Michelle attended Crouse School of Nursing and later graduated from Alfred University School of Nursing.

She began her career as a dedicated I.C.U. nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital and was later employed by Baxter International as a traveling infusion therapy nurse. A pioneer in her field and born with a gift for serving others, Michelle treated everyone she encountered with true compassion.

Following the birth of her two sons, Michelle founded the Flower Fairies, a gardening business with her dear friend Jill Cahill. Together they created magical, beautiful gardens for many people in the Skaneateles area.

Over the past 30 years, Michelle devoted her time to breeding, training and showing her beloved Newfoundland dogs. Michelle was president of the Genesee Chapter of the Newfoundland Club of America for 10 years and raised many champion dogs, earning several Best in Show and Versatile Newfoundland titles. Her competitive spirit also served her well on the tennis court as Michelle competed in the U.S.T.A. Statewide tournaments for many years.

Michelle's biggest love in life was her family. She frequently spent time with them during trips to Hilton Head and Daufuskie Island.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Eppolito, her sons: Jonathan (Emily) and Benjamin (Katherine), her mother, Constance Morris and her brother, Greg Morris.

A private service and celebration of Michelle's life will be planned for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Newfoundland Club of America, 1004 State Rd 78, Mt. Horeb, WI 53572, an animal rescue program or a charity of your choice.

To offer online condolences visit www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com.