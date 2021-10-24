Mildred E. LaMay

AUBURN – Mildred E. LaMay, 96, of Baker Ave. Auburn, went peacefully to be with the Lord Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony.

"Millie" was born in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Frank and Edith (Jacobs) Baier. After retiring from Dunn and McCarthy, Millie passed her time knitting mittens for the Auburn Senior Citizens, gardening, vacationing at the beach and spending time with her friends and family.

Millie is survived by her children Donald, Jr. (Jane) of Chesapeake VA, David, Cynthia and Michele LaMay all of Auburn; a sister Diane Baier of Rochester; three grandchildren, Dawn LaMay Seery (Brad) of Chesapeake VA, Michael LaMay (Rachel) of Auburn and Jennifer LaMay of Baldwinsville; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews.

Millie was predeceased by her husband, Donald B. LaMay, Sr.; her brother Frank P. Baier, Jr.; and daughter-in-law Maureen Kinary–LaMay.

Per Millie's wishes, no calling hours will be held. There will be a small, private burial for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Food for the Poor or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

