Mildred Irene (Baumes) Bondy

Mildred Irene (Baumes) Bondy, 97, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, three days before her 98th birthday.

She was born in Genoa, the daughter of the late Martin and Frances (Colgan) Baumes. "Millie" as she was affectionately known, resided most of her life in Skaneateles. She was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church, member of their Catholic Daughters, Rosary Altar Society, and St. Alphonsus School Alumni Association. Prior to Millie's retirement, she was employed for more than 45 years by New York Telephone which later became AT&T. She was very proud to be part of the Telephone Pioneers and was manager of operator services for many years in Auburn and Syracuse. Millie was involved with the Sennett Seniors and enjoyed transplanting and helping at her brother's business, Baumes Greenhouse on Grant Avenue. Millie will forever be remembered as the most "Happenin' Chick!"

She is survived by her loving brother, Martin J. Baumes, nieces and nephews: Nancy Baumes, Mark (Lisa Hart) Baumes, Ellen Baumes, Paul (Terrie) Baumes, Susan (Brian) Curry, Lynda Bettencourt, great-nieces and nephews: Steven Baumes, Katie Baumes, Daniel Baumes, Gregory Baumes, Braeden Curry, Moira Curry, Ethan Curry as well as several cousins and her beloved canine dinner buddies, Cinder and Bear.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Gus, in 2000, a sister, Marjorie Blowers, nephew, John Baumes and sister-in- law, Mary Baumes.

The family will greet any relatives and friends this Wednesday, June 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. inside of St. Alphonsus Church. Her Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph' Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers any donations may be made in her memory to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.