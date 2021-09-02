Mildred Jean Oxford

OWASCO — Mildred Jean Oxford, 93, of the hamlet of Owasco, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, following an extended illness, at the Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Auburn.

Originally from Newfoundland, Mildred lived on Long Island and moved to the hamlet of Owasco in 1971. She was employed by Skaneateles Central Schools as a cafeteria worker. Mildred was well known for her love of cooking and baking. She was also a talented seamstress, and made several quilts for family members which will be treasured for years to come.

In addition to her parents and older sister, Beulah, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, John Oxford. She is survived by her sister, Gladys Grim, and her four children, John Oxford, Jr. (Carol), Jennifer Strathdee (Neil), Thomas Oxford (Paula), and Robert Oxford (Patricia); in addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren: Brian and Andrew (Ashley) Oxford, Adam, Kate, and Daniel Strathdee, Abbie Skinner and Alyssa (John) Wilson, and Elena Schroth (Ian) and J'nelle Oxford; and seven great-grandchildren: Lucy Skinner, Oliver Oxford, Genna and Avery Wilson, Isla Strathdee, and Colter and Elsie Schroth.

A graveside service will be held at the Owasco Rural Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Owasco Fire Department would be appreciated. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. The family would like to thank Auburn Nursing Center for their compassionate care during her years there. Mildred will be dearly missed.