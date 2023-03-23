Mildred Lee (Hall) Burnett

Sept. 27, 1936 - March 20, 2023

MORAVIA — Mildred Lee (Hall) Burnett, 86, of Moravia, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Mildred was born on Sept. 27, 1936 in Vicksburg, MS to the late Thomas and Nina Odom Hall.

Mildred worked at Cayuga County Action Program for over 30 years, before she retired. She was active in the Greater Evangelical Church of God in Christ. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, fishing, sports, and quilting, but nothing compared to her love of spending time with her grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her children: Edmund (Shirley) Hall, Patricia Burnett, Oscar Burnett, Larry (Michelle) Burnett, Brenda Smith, Cherie Lewis, Terry (Tracie) Burnett, and Lisa Burnett; as well as four grandchildren whom she raised: James Burnett, Troy Kennedy, Jose Aylia, and Tara Furgus. She is also survived by her siblings: Vernon (Esther) Hall and Rosalie Minor; over 50 additional grandchildren spanning over five generations; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her daughter, Evelyn Fergus, son, Felix Burnett, siblings: Melvin Hall, Sr., Thelma Johnson, and Thomas Hall, Jr., and sisters-in-law: Essie Hall and Gussie Burton.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 27, 2023, at The Greater Evangelical Church of God in Christ, 4325 S. Salina St., Syracuse, NY with a homegoing service to immediately follow. Committal will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, NY.