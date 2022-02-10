Mildred 'Millie' Yeomans

Nov. 17, 1938 - Feb. 8, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Mildred "Millie" Yeomans, 83, of Weedsport, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Aurelius, NY on Nov. 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Georgianna (Denman) Walters. Millie graduated from Union Springs High School and was a member of the Fosterville Church for many years.

Millie was an abiding presence and treasure to all in her family. She was a caregiver to all those she loved, always the first to lend a helping hand and support to those in need. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, especially tea time with her sisters.

Millie is survived by her children: Todd (Sherry) Talbot, Brad Talbot, and Melanie Clifford; her stepchildren: Deborah Carroll, Cynthia (Doug) Rotondo and Douglas Yeomans; grandchildren: Phillip (Tammy) and Holly Wright, Stacey (Travis) Cool, Rick, Allison and Brandon (Tabitha) Talbot, Robert (Ashleigh) Yeomans, and Colton Clifford; her brother, William (MaryAnn) Walters; her Goddaughter, Valerie (Bryan) Calkins; many great-grandchildren; and many close nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her son, Mark Talbot, husband, Robert Yeomans in 2013; her siblings, John "Jack" Walters, Grace Upfold, Ann Salls, Betty Dedrick, Mae Bergerstock, Elsie Hosier and Delia Ball.

A graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Cayuga, and a family gathering will be held in the spring. Donations in Millie's name may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.