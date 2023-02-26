Mildred S. Schultz

Beloved Wife, Mother, Teacher, Friend Mildred Schultz, aged 81, passed away at Matthew House on February 19, 2023 after a decade long and courageous struggle with dementia. Born in Watertown, New York, she was the daughter of Matthew and Mabel Fletcher. Mildred was an honor graduate of Carthage Central School in 1959, serving as a leader in a variety of campus clubs and activities. One of these clubs, The Future Teachers' Club, led to her acceptance at what was then Albany State Teachers' College, now SUNY Albany. As a member of the class of 1963, Mildred continued her involvement in school activities as class officer, organizer of Frosh Weekend, and member of Beta Zeta sorority. These activities led to her election to the "Who's Who" award in American Colleges and Universities.

After graduation, Mildred taught English at Lyons Central School from 1963 to 1965. She married her college sweetheart Daniel Schultz in February 1964, later moving to Auburn where Daniel worked as an instructor at Auburn Community College. Mildred gave birth to a daughter, Ardythe, in November 1966, and to a son, Daniel, a year later. In 1968, the family moved from Auburn to Skaneateles. Mildred returned to teaching in 1975 at Weedsport Central School, remaining until her retirement in 1999.

She remained as involved as in her own school years; serving as Yearbook Advisor, Cheerleader Advisor, and Advisor to the Class of 1982, with whom she developed a special rapport. As a token of her support, the Class dedicated its yearbook to her.

When her husband retired, the two traveled extensively, visiting Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Hawaii.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Daniel of 59 years; her daughter, Ardythe and her husband, William Andrews of Belmont, California; her son, Daniel of Grimsby, Ontario, Canada; her brother, Matthew Fletcher and his wife, Janet of Cayuga, New York; and her cherished grandchildren, Charlotte and Harry Andrews, as well as Clark, Alastair, Colm, and Anwyn Schultz.

Mildred had a contagious smile and a positive impact on all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and dedication to her family and friends.

Her family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospital, Matthew House and Hospice for their nurturing care and support.

A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, Camillus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Weedsport Central School at c/o Scholarship Fund, 2821 East Brutus Street, Weedsport, NY 13166, or to Hospice of CNY through their website at https://www.hospicecny.org/giving-in-memory in honor of the caregivers who supported her.

