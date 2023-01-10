Millacent S. Lewis

Oct. 3, 1919 - Jan. 5, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — Millacent "Millie" S. Lewis, 103, completed her life journey on Jan. 5, 2023, passing away peacefully at Auburn Community Hospital with family at her side. The horrible disease Dementia left her unable to enjoy her last years and contributed to her death.

Millacent was born on Oct. 3, 1919, in Auburn, NY to the late Frederick Freeman and Jane Elizabeth (Marsh) Spring. She grew up in Auburn, NY and graduated from Auburn's East High School, Syracuse's City Normal School with a degree in teaching, and Syracuse University. After teaching in a private school in Auburn and the Willowbrook one-room schoolhouse near Fleming, she went on to teach for many years in the Union Springs Central School District, mostly as a kindergarten teacher, remembered fondly by many of her students.

Millacent Jane Spring married Roger E. Lewis (born in Auburn on April 28, 1928) on Dec. 29, 1951, shortly after he was honorably discharged from the Army with a Silver Star earned in Korea. He predeceased her in 2010 after 59 years of marriage.

Millie is survived by her children: Deborah and David (Kathy) Lewis; granddaughter, Amanda (Jon) Barrett; a great-grandson, Collin; her niece, Saralynne (James) Mullin; many cousins, and relatives of her husband.

Millie lived a life of service to others. Throughout her life she volunteered in the community, both formally and informally. She was a Red Cross Blood Services liaison within Cayuga County literally for decades, giving it up only when she stopped driving at age 95. She and her husband volunteered at the local food bank, at various charity fund-raising events (e.g., Auburn's Tomato Fest), and drove local people without transportation to appointments. She was also on most, if not all, of the committees at her church at one time or another.

She was also a member of the Union Springs Leisure Hour Literary Club for over 55 years, dedicating some of her sparse leisure time to informal education and friendships.

Thank you to her good friends who helped cared for her, and to the staff at Auburn Community Hospital, especially on 2 Memorial, who cared for her in her last days and were thoughtful and attentive to both Millie and her family.

There will be a visiting hour from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Trinity United Church of Christ of Union Springs, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160, followed directly by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gregory Wesley officiating the service.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ of Union Springs, 163 Cayuga St., PO Box 37, Union Springs, NY 13160. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.