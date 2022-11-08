Milton A. Testa

AUBURN — Milton A. Testa, 71, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Milton B. and Ella P. (Shelton) Testa. "Milty" as he was known by his family and friends was a West High School graduate, Class of 1969.

He worked for New York State Canals and Transportation Corporation for more than 34 years, retiring as a lead engineer specialist on their tugboats.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and relaxing on his front porch. Milty also enjoyed an occasional trip to del Lago or the annual trips to Saratoga, to watch his favorite horses come in last. He was an avid Los Angeles Lakers and Baltimore Ravens sports fan. Milty was very humorous and loved a good laugh and was often making others around him smile as well.

He was an excellent cook, most noted for his almost famous meatballs with sauce. His most favorite and special times were those spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Becky (Lepak) Testa, of Auburn; two daughters: Nicolena (Darius) McCants, Tanya Testa; five adored grandchildren: Tianna, Devon, Ashiya, Ava Jean, Ellasyn; three siblings: Pamela Eisenschmidt, Jerry (Darla) Testa, Toni (Bill) Breck; as well as several brother and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and canine companion, "Tug."

In addition to his parents, Milton was predeceased by his best canine friend, Bruno.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 for a service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lou Vasile officiating, inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Milton's memory, to the Scat Van, 17 Nelson St., #3, Auburn, NY 13021.