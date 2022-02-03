Milton C. David

WEEDSPORT — Milton C. David, "Butch,” 79, of 8093 Jericho Rd., Weedsport, NY, passed away Feb. 1, 2022 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Milton G. and Edna Bush David.

Butch was a Vending Service Mechanic for Pepsi Co. in Auburn, NY. He was also a Professional Charter Bus Driver for Bernie Bus Services, NYS Correctional Facility Charter Transfers, and Centro, one of his greatest joys was driving for the NYS Fair. Prior to retirement he was employed by Auto Finishers delivering PPG paint products.

He was a regular at Webster's (Kosta's) coffee counter along with all his buddies on Saturday mornings. Butch enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills, the New York Yankees, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed building car models and going to classic car shows. One of his favorite ways to relax was mowing and grooming his precious lawn. He took pride in performing as an Elvis Presley impersonator and loved to make people laugh.

Butch a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and papa who loved visits from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Louella (Dunlap) David; five children: Roxanne (Bob) Bell, Paula (Chris) Seymour, Charles (Missi) David, Randy David, and Triscia David; nine grandchildren: Robert, Ryan, Austin Bell, Kalee, Craig, Mitchel, Chad, Maggie and Randy David; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patti David; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his loving, loyal, best friend black lab Ruby; and his fury felines: Micha, Gracie Mae, Presley, Bean, and Molly.

He was predeceased by his parents, Milton David and Edna Hurd, a brother, James David and by four sisters including, Shirley Davis, Linda Jones, Sandra Ostrander and her infant twin sister.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Butch may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to the local SPCA. A special "thank you" to all our neighbors for their kindness and support. Also special thanks to Hospice for their care especially Andrea and Rev. Matthew Binkewicz.

Please visit www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a memory or a condolence for the family.