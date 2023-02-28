Milton K. Richardson

Aug. 17, 1937 - Feb. 26, 2023

AUBURN — Milton K. Richardson, 85, of Chapman Avenue, Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 with his loving daughters by his side. He was born on Aug. 17, 1937 in Auburn, NY to the late Milton K. and Ethyl Bright Richardson. Milton traveled the world while serving in the US Navy and worked for the City of Auburn prior to retiring. Milton was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by children: Natalie, Rosalyn and Milton K. Jr. Richardson; grandchildren: Myla (Michael), Carla (Bruce), Desarae, Cendall, Jerome L., Milton K., Reva, Eric, Issacc, Christy, Candice, Shareece and Mathew; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews that love him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Milton was predeceased by wife, Vivian J. Richardson; a loving son, Eric J. Richardson; brothers: Byron Sr., Wesley and Rodney Richardson.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday, March 6, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a memorial service to follow at noon with military honors. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Special thank you to Laura and staff at the Auburn VA, Hospice of Central NY and the caring staff of 2nd Memorial at Auburn Community Hospital.