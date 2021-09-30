Mollie Anne Pelton

AUBURN — The world lost an angel on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Mollie Anne Pelton, 26 years young - no longer suffering.

Mollie had so much love for everyone around her, but somehow failed at loving herself. She was a teacher's aide at the Auburn school district and BOCES because she LOVED to care for kids with special needs, including her little sister. While she graduated from Weedsport, Mollie also attended school in Auburn and Jordan-Elbridge.

Her sisters, Allison Pelton and Shannon Pelton-Komanecky and her cousin, Dominic Mosley, whom she considered a brother, had a special bond that can't be broken. Her mother, Suzanne Mosley Komanecky and father, Trevor Komanecky will forever cherish their beautiful girl and all the joy that she brought to them. Her maternal grandparents, Theodore and Anne Mosley and paternal grandparents, Stephen and Susan Komanecky will always keep Mollie in their hearts; uncles: Drew Mosley and Stewart (Mary) Mosley, Paul (Tiffany) Komanecky; and aunts: Lisa Komanecky and Nichole (Adam) Winslow were all so special to her. Mollie was predeceased by a special uncle, Steve Komanecky this year. She loved her pets, Earle and Teddy.