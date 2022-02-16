Mona (Lussier) Schroeder

Feb. 3, 1938 - Feb. 13, 2022

UNION SPRINGS — Mona (Lussier) Schroeder, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.

Mona was born on Feb. 3, 1938, in Staten Island, the daughter of the late Fernando and Jeanne (Drapeau) Lussier. She, with her family, moved to Poplar Ridge Road when she was a young girl. She later resided in Union Springs for several years. She loved taking long walks, gardening/landscaping and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her sons: Jeff, Greg and Todd (Lorie) Fischer; her daughter, Heidi (Jerry) O'Neil; her sister, Faith (Tom) Weiland; a brother, Ronnie (Sherry) Lussier; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and several siblings, Mona was preceded in death by her son, Scott Peace.

In keeping with Mona's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer Association of the Finger Lakes, Alzheimer's Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620, https://alz.org.