Monica H. Pierce

Her deep Catholic faith brought her much joy and peace. A member of Holy Family Parish, she was a former Lay Minister and Lector.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen A. Macier, Auburn, and Sharon (Ralph) Mills, Auburn; along with her grandchildren Rebecca Mills, Philadelphia, PA and Simon Mills, Auburn. She also leaves behind her sister Elena Hopkins, Oakland, CA. Her youngest sister Claudia Mac Arthur passed away in early December. Other surviving family members include her in-laws Jane Stebbins, John (Gloria) Pierce, Kathy Walker, Jan (Rocco) LoPiccolo; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by in-laws Bonny Vanderstouw, Carol Wellauer, and Lynn Whirtley.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. The family will welcome visitors thirty-minutes before mass. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery along with a celebration of Monica's life in the spring.

Memorials may be remembered to Holy Family Church, Roof Renovation Fund, 85 North St., Auburn, NY or to the United Way of Cayuga County, 2 State Street, Suite 2, Auburn, NY.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers that allowed Monica to stay home until the last few days . . . Marie, Ruth, Mary, Sarah, and Mary.

Monica enjoyed life to the fullest, giving more than she received. Farrel's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.