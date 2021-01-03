Monica H. Pierce
Aug. 6, 1927 - Dec. 26, 2020
AUBURN - Monica H. Pierce, 93, of 10 Locust Street, Auburn, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital, on Saturday December 26, 2020, after a brief illness. A native of Colon, Panama, born on August 6, 1927, she had resided in Auburn for the past 65 years. Her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Pierce, passed away October 16, 2007.
Monica was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, friend and active community member. She retired from Guaranteed Parts, in Seneca Falls where she worked for many years as the export office manager. Her Spanish language skills served her well in work helping make connections worldwide.
She cherished attending her grandchildren's activities, traveling to Panama, Germany, and annually to California where she visited her sisters and their families.
She enjoyed volunteering and passed that gift to her children. She was a current member of the Zonta Club of Auburn including serving as President. She counted her Zonta sisters as some of her dearest friends. A member of the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis Club, Monica treasured those longtime friends who picked her up every Friday for lunch meetings. And, before the days of professional translators, Monica volunteered at Auburn Community Hospital helping Spanish speakers communicate with the medical staff. For many years, she volunteered at the Seward House Museum.
Her deep Catholic faith brought her much joy and peace. A member of Holy Family Parish, she was a former Lay Minister and Lector.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen A. Macier, Auburn, and Sharon (Ralph) Mills, Auburn; along with her grandchildren Rebecca Mills, Philadelphia, PA and Simon Mills, Auburn. She also leaves behind her sister Elena Hopkins, Oakland, CA. Her youngest sister Claudia Mac Arthur passed away in early December. Other surviving family members include her in-laws Jane Stebbins, John (Gloria) Pierce, Kathy Walker, Jan (Rocco) LoPiccolo; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by in-laws Bonny Vanderstouw, Carol Wellauer, and Lynn Whirtley.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. The family will welcome visitors thirty-minutes before mass. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery along with a celebration of Monica's life in the spring.
Memorials may be remembered to Holy Family Church, Roof Renovation Fund, 85 North St., Auburn, NY or to the United Way of Cayuga County, 2 State Street, Suite 2, Auburn, NY.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers that allowed Monica to stay home until the last few days . . . Marie, Ruth, Mary, Sarah, and Mary.
Monica enjoyed life to the fullest, giving more than she received. Farrel's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.